New Haven teacher accused of assaulting student due in court Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven teacher accused of assaulting a student is heading to court on Monday.

The teacher, 49-year-old Jennifer Wells-Jackson, was arrested and taken into custody at the time of the incident. The incident in question happened at King Robinson Magnet School in New Haven. Wells-Jackson is currently out on a $20,000 bond.

Wells-Jackson is facing charges of breach of peace and risk of injury to a child. Wells-Jackson was caught on video grabbing a 12-year-old student’s hair. News 8 talked with the student’s mother who says she is disgusted by the incident.

News 8 reached out to the teacher for a comment, but are still awaiting a response. However, a source close to the district describes Wells-Jackson as “a great person, veteran educator, and a community activist.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the school district says student safety is taken very seriously” and the school is fully cooperating with the investigation.

