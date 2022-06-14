NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a fraudulent Rolex watch at a jewelry store in New Canaan on Tuesday.

New Canaan police were dispatched to Manfredi Jewels on Elm Street in regards to an attempted fraudulent purchase of a $15,000 Rolex watch.

An investigation determined that Lawanda Murdock, 43, tried to sell the fraudulent item. Police also revealed Murdock was involved in a similar incident at Manfredi Jewels in Greenwich.

New Canaan police traveled to Stamford to serve the arrest warrant on Murdock. Murdock was charged with identity theft in the first degree, criminal impersonation and forgery in the second degree.

Murdock was remanded to the custody of the court and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A new court date has been assigned for her new arrest.