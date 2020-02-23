New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old New Haven woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car early this morning in the Newhallville neighborhood.

New Haven Police are investigating the accident that occurred around 3 a.m. on Dixwell Avenue between Argyle Street and Gibbs Street.

Police say upon arrival they found an unresponsive female lying in the road. The woman driving the car, 37-year-old Lucille Patterson of New Haven, was found outside the car, holding the pedestrian.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, she is in critical condition.

A passenger in the front seat of the car that struck the woman was also transported to the hospital for complaints of minor injury. Another passenger in the back seat had no injuries.

Investigators from the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction team learned Patterson was driving while distracted when she struck two parked car and the pedestrian.

Patterson failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

Patterson is charged with the following:

Assault second degree with a motor vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Failure to use care near vulnerable person.

Distracted driving.

Anyone with information on the investigation that is still ongoing is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. Calls can be made anonymously.