NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marked the 28th year for the Fantasy of Lights holiday display, held in New Haven at Lighthouse Point Park.

The drive-through lights display is a holiday tradition for thousands of families in Connecticut.

This year the Fantasy of Lights is presented by Goodwill of Southern New England.

The Fantasy of Lights will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Admission will be $10 for each car or family van, $25 for minibusses and $50 for full-size buses.

All ticket proceeds will benefit Goodwill of Southern New England.

Learn more at the Fantasy of Lights website here.