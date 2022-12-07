CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As tripledemic fears continue to heighten across the country, there’s a new concern for households with pets.

The symptoms we experience when sick with the flu, are exactly what dogs are being met with. Cough, runny nose, and lack of energy are some of the indicators, your pooch is under the weather.

According to the CDC, canine influenza is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses. Experts say the highly contagious dog flu is being transmitted in settings where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares and kennels.

This is raising concerns for pet parents, as the countdown to Christmas and the new year continues, a time when many travels, making arrangements for their dogs at these facilities. If your dogs spend time in these spaces, you’re being urged to vaccinate them against the flu. Most dogs recover within 2 to 3 weeks, if your pet is showing signs of canine flu, call your vet.