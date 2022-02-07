New IRS volunteer tax assistance program helps qualifying families in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – April 15 may seem like a long way away, but it’s never too early to get a jump on your taxes and for people who need a little help, there’s a new IRS volunteer tax assistance program for qualifying families in Connecticut.

It’s time to scramble to get your income taxes filed before the deadline. City and state officials rolled out a plan on Monday to help get the job done before Uncle Sam comes calling.

It’s called VITA, which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

“Who’s eligible? All those who make $57,000 or less, people with disabilities, limited English speaking taxpayers, and the elderly,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

Mayor Justin Elicker describes the program as a critical resource for New Haven families. Last year, VITA operated 16 sites in the region.

“Two thousand seven hundred and fifty-eight filing households were assisted in filing their taxes. Over five million dollars in tax refunds were received by these houses,” Elicker said.

“With getting your tax returns prepared, they are able to get money they would be able to use for rent or groceries, basic human necessities,” said Michael Sanchez, VITA volunteer.

There were $930,000 in earned income tax credits that were also claimed. Filers also saved more than $800,000 in tax preparer fees. The child tax credit is another lifeline for families.

Under the program, volunteers will roll up their sleeves at eight different locations across New Haven to help people take on the challenge. Families will be able to get assistance filing their taxes, free of charge, first come first serve basis. The filing deadline is April 18.