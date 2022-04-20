(WTNH) – A new law signed by Governor Ned Lamont is aiming to change the way children learn in our state. On Wednesday morning, Lamont was joined by Connecticut’s Education Commissioner and other state leaders to announce the first phase of a new type of curriculum in the state.

The new curriculum will focus on middle school math and financial literacy for students in 6th grade through their senior year of high school.

“Financial literacy is the real-world application of why you would use math in an extraordinary way and the younger that you start doing this, the better off you will be,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “This is more important than ever that you understand what those words mean, what those terms are, who you can buy a house, how you can get a mortgage, how you can start a business, and that’s what financial literacy means.”

The newly developed curriculum will be available to all Connecticut educators for free on the Go Open CT digital library. With this development, Connecticut becomes one of the 19 Open Education Resource states in the nation.