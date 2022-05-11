HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Putting mental health into action. New legislation is funding the expansion of programs across the state to focus on students.

More than $100 million will be supporting mental health services. A partnership across multiple state agencies with providers like The Village will help to make this a reality.

An effort to avoid worst or crisis level case scenarios.

Governor Ned Lamont is celebrating the new legislation that calls for a massive expansion of mental health services that have been gridlocked since the pandemic ushering in stop-and-go learning and other challenges.

Beginning with partnerships with The Village in Hartford, one of Connecticut’s largest providers of mental health services.

Currently, it helps clients like Liza Huerta, who suffered health challenges after losing her mother in 2019.

“The latest funding is in addition to over $180 million in COVID relief funds used to address wellness,” Huertas said.

This round of $100 million will be used to expand DCF’s 24/7 mobile crisis unit, create crisis centers across Connecticut, and expand telehealth options through Access Health CT. It also expands health programs across local schools and at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.