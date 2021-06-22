New London firefighters knock down second-alarm blaze on Montauk Avenue

Firefighters knocked down the two-alarm fire on Montauk Avenue in New London.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The two-alarm fire in a multi-family house on Montauk Avenue in New London is knocked down.

The road remains closed between Linden Street and Willetts Avenue.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries: a firefighter for a hand injury and a pregnant woman for smoking inhalation concerns but more as a precaution.

The cause is still under investigation. The call initially came in as a stove fire on the third floor at 8:11 Tuesday morning. Everyone made it out on their own before firefighters arrived.