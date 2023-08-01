NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A non-profit in New London is helping teens gain a variety of skills through its simulated racing program.

On Monday nights, teens head down to Drop the Clutch in New London to learn about the world of motorsports through a simulated iRacing program.

The teens are part of a virtual motorsports racing team run by Drop the Clutch.

“It’s just a really great sense of community honestly, because like having a nice group of people that just relate to all this stuff like cars and the racing,” said Robert “RJ” Taylor Jr.

The non-profit was cofounded by Hannah Gant and Robert Ramsay, who run a restaurant downtown called RD86 Space.

Drop the Clutch helps teens develop skills in racing and multimedia production.

“The hope was to run it like a real Motorsports team and don’t look at it as virtual. What I want to be known for is… we emulated a race team or the business around racing and Motorsports, and created job pathways in media, and engineering,” Ramsay said.

During the summer the teens are also taken to real tracks to practice their racing skills.

Head to the Drop the Clutch website to learn more.