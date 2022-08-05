NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week.

The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one of the bikes that was raffled off at the event.

The next day, Officer Stuckey showed up at the little boy’s house with a brand new bike he had purchased for the boy. He also purchased a matching helmet for the boy.

New London police said, “Officer Stuckey thank you for this awesome act! You truly represent NLPD well!”