NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials are offering a reward up to $2500 for information leading to the person responsible for intentionally setting a fire to an apartment building in New London on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, a second-alarm fire occurred at 69 Rosemary St, according to fire officials. New London fire officials and police responded to the scene. According to officials, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital and subsequently released.

The apartment building sustained significant fire damage, according to fire crews. Police and fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by a person.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the fire to call the Arson Tip line at 1-800-842-7766. Officials are also offering a reward for the pertinent information up to $2500 that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for the crime.