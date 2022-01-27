New London PD responded to shots fired on Jefferson Ave.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police responded to a report of shots fired and possible bullet holes inside of a residence on Jefferson Ave. Wednesday evening.

After arriving on scene, officers located items of evidence that supported the initial report. The Investigative Service Division responded to process the scene, collect evidence and canvass the area. The incident does not appear to be random and no injuries were reported.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or any anonymous information may be reported through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTIP with the information to TIP 411 (847411).

