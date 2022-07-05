NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after someone allegedly shot off fireworks at the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control in New London on the Fourth of July.

Animal control employees are worried someone shot off fireworks at the animals after debris was found in the animals’ cages, according to the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Facebook page.

The New London Police Department responded to the animal shelter in the Bates Woods area around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found firework debris in the vicinity of the animal shelter and an active fire in a small area.

The New London Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, according to officials.

The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control shared the following quote on their Facebook page:

“While cleaning the kennels today, I found a whole bunch of debris INSIDE the dog kennels, this tells me that someone was intentionally shooting fireworks at the dogs in the kennels. I can only imagine how frightened the twelve dogs in the kennel last night were. This is a miserable place for the animals on the best days, last night must have been unbearable.”

Anyone with information on who is responsible for lighting off fireworks at the animal shelter is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 extension 0. Anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).