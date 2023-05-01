NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is holding a ceremony to honor the good Samaritans who help rescue two people from a fiery oil tanker truck crash on Interstate 95 South in Groton.

The ceremony will be held at the Garde Arts Theater in New London next Monday at 5 p.m.

The deadly crash took place on the Gold Star Bridge when a car and a tanker truck carrying home heating oil collided. The oil tanker truck burst into flames, killing the driver, who was identified as a loving husband and father from Gales Ferry.

In the moments after the crash, bystanders Lt. Cornelius Rodgers and Brandon Bylo raced to the scene to rescue the two other people involved in the collision.

The heroes were able to rescue a woman and her father who was trapped in the backseat, just before their car burst into flames.

Rodgers and Bylo will both be recognized for their selfless and heroic actions that helped save two lives.

New London police said Rodgers and Bylo displayed extreme heroism, character and a relentless life-saving commitment under enormously challenging conditions.