NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The lockdown at New Milford High School has been lifted as of 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

New Milford High School went under a lockdown early Tuesday morning according to the police.

In a statement to that went out to parents and staff around 9:30a.m. Superintendent Alisha L. DiCorpo shared that police were at the scene and that all students were safe.

“The police have control of the situation but need additional time to complete their investigation. As a reminder, as this is a lockdown, students cannot be released to parents at this time,” said DiCorpo.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.