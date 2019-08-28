New Milford police K-9 credited for sniffing out cocaine, heroin dealer

K-9 Officer Mattis with his bust (Credit: New Milford police)

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers with the New Milford Police Department are crediting a K-9 officer in the arrest of a local drug dealer.

On Wednesday, officers posted about the drug bust on Facebook.

The post stated that Officer Shaw and K-9 Officer Mattis helped find heroin, cocaine, and cash which led to the dealer’s arrest.

The unidentified suspect was arrested on several felony charges including possession with intent to sell.

“The NMPD is targeting drug dealers and we will do all we can to bring them to justice,” the Facebook post read. “I want this to be a strong message, if you are dealing drugs, we are coming to get you.”

Chief Cerruto credits Officer Shaw and NMPD K-9 Mattis for a recent heroin and cocaine related arrest of a suspected… Posted by New Milford Police Department on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Officers did not mention the amount of drugs or cash that was found.