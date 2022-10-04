MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The new Platt Technical High School in Milford is now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday morning.

The new school building was built right next to the old one

“Definitely how customized some of the shops are and how open a lot of the classrooms have become because before, they felt really cramped,” said Ashley Ramos, a student. “Now, some shops have certain sections for important parts of the trade. It’s really cool.”

Platt Tech serves about 800 students from all over the Milford area.