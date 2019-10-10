New poll shows disapproval ratings of Governor Lamont on the rise

Governor-elect Ned Lamont reacts when speaking to supporters in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Lamont won election Wednesday as Connecticut’s governor, keeping the office in Democratic hands in part by promising to be a “firewall” against the policies of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill

A new poll shows that Connecticut residents believe the quality of life in the state is declining while disapproval of the job Gov. Ned Lamont is doing is on the rise.

The Hartford Courant and Sacred Heart University released a wide ranging survey of 1000 state residents.

The poll found that 27% of respondents felt the quality of life in the state is declining compared to 14% that felt it is improving. 58% found it was difficult to maintain their standard of living.

Also on the rise is the number of residents that disapprove of the job Gov. Ned Lamont is doing in the first year of his administration. 46.9% of respondents disapprove of the the job Lamont is doing, up from 40% in a May poll.

The poll also found that former Vice President Joe Biden with an overwhelming lead over other Democratic presidential candidates in Connecticut . Biden received the support of 36% of respondents . Sen. Elizabeth Warren (14%) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (10.8%) are in second and third. Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg received around 2%.

Those five Democrats candidates defeat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

Read the poll: