HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Key provisions updating the state’s “Red Flag” firearm law, otherwise known as the Risk Protection Order went into effect on Wednesday.

New provisions to the law were introduced during the 2021 legislative session by Rep. Stafstrom.

Public Act 21-67, An Act Concerning Risk Protection Orders or Warrants and the Effect of the Issuance of a Physician’s Emergency Certificate on a Person’s Ability to Possess Firearms allows family, household members or medical professionals to petition for a risk warrant or Risk Protection Order.

Under the prior statute, only police officers or state attorneys were authorized to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from an individual who may pose a danger to themselves or others.

“Connecticut continues to lead on gun reform and the law we passed in 2021 took key steps to close technical loopholes and strengthen our “Red Flag” law, said Rep. Stafstrom.

The updated provisions ensure that individuals whose firearms have been removed cannot require additional firearms or ammunition. The law also creates a provision preventing individuals from purchasing firearms, when they are otherwise legally able to, according to a release from the Connecticut General Assembly.

“The updated law will better protect individuals, families, and our communities. If the new process allows for an extra 10, 20, 30, 40 risk warrants a year to be investigated, those are lives we are saving,” said Rep. Stafstrom.