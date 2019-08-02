New report ranks best Long Island beaches

(WTNH) — A new list of the best beaches in the state is out, and five of them are in New London county.

The annual report conducted by Save the Sound is based mainly on water quality. It grades all 204 swimming beaches on Long Island Sound in New York and Connecticut.

(Photo: Tina Detelj, News 8)

The Surf Club Beach in Madison topped the list of best beaches.

For a complete look, click here.

