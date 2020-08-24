New video shows Michelle Troconis interrogated during investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos

(WTNH) — New video shows Michelle Troconis inside a state police interrogation room.

In the video, detectives are seen questioning Troconis about a paper towel with brown stains that she says Fotis Dulos handed her after cleaning out a truck the day his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, went missing.

“I hold the paper towel but I didn’t smell it, I didn’t see the…” started Troconis.

“But even still you didn’t smell coffee?” the detective presses.

“No,” says Troconis.

The video was recorded in August of last year, several months after Jennifer Dulos went missing.

Prosecutors allege Fotis Dulos had used the paper towel to clean the seat of a Toyota Tacoma after, they allege, he killed his wife. Attorneys for Troconis say the new video shows Troconis has difficulty with English and did not clearly understand police questions or vocabulary. They question the characterization by police of the interrogation.

Previously, state police reports indicated Troconis said the paper towel “did not smell like coffee.” In the video, lawyers point out Troconis says she did not smell the paper towel at all to make any judgment.

MORE: In addition, newly released surveillance video shows a man attorneys for Troconis allege is Fotis Dulos appear to stop a black pickup truck along Albany Avenue, later dragging a rolled-up rug through a parking lot, apparently towards a dumpster. Prosecutors have alleged Dulos dumped several garbage bags filled with his wife’s bloody clothes and other items along Albany Avenue soon after Jennifer disappeared.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos. She has a hearing on the conditions of her bail on Friday. Her attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, says his client’s bail conditions, which include an ankle monitor and home confinement, are excessively restrictive.

