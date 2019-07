(WTNH) — New York City began its styrofoam ban on Monday.

The city first announced the ban in January, but gave companies six months to get rid of all styrofoam products. Restaurants now have to stop using styrofoam take out boxes and cups.

Businesses also have to stop selling packing peanuts in favor of recyclable packaging supplies.

