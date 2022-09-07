NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTNH) — The New York City Ferry just became a little more accessible and convenient to its passengers.

On Wednesday, the ferry announced an expansion to its discount program, offering both seniors and people with disabilities a one-way ticket for only $1.35. Additionally, a new 10-ticket bundle will be available for $27.50, which comes out to $2.75 per trip.

Those hoping to receive the reduced fare must fill out an application to start approval of the process.

The changes to the ferry, which connects the New York boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and the Bronx, will officially go into effect next week.

For tickets, schedules, and more information on the ferry, click here.