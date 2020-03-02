New York confirms 1st positive test of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has confirmed the state’s first positive test of the new virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people across the globe.

A statement Sunday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says a woman in her late 30s contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. She is currently isolated in her home. The statement says she is not in serious condition. She has respiratory symptoms and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

City and state health officials have previously tested several New York patients who have reported symptoms consistent with the pneumonia-like virus, but until now each suspected case had proven to be a false alarm.