New York votes after primary season like no other

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A primary election season like no other reaches its conclusion Tuesday as New Yorkers pick their candidates for congress, president and other offices following campaigns in which candidates largely had to connect with voters online amid a pandemic.

About 1.8 million people requested absentee ballots by mid-June and have until Tuesday to mail them. Voting locations across the state will be open, but upstate there will be about 3,000 fewer of them than in a normal year.

Polls close at 9 p.m., but because absentee ballots won’t be counted for at least a week, the results of many primary contests might not be known until at least late June.