(WTNH) – Thursday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The New York Yankees took to social media to announce that there were positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization.

Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 15, 2021

The team did not reveal any players.

The four-game series against the Red Sox was set to take place at Yankee Stadium.

More testing and contact tracing will take place.

The MLB will provide updates on scheduling.