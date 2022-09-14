NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new place to get outside – for dog owners and their four-legged friends in Newington!



The parks and rec department officially cut the ribbon on the town’s new dog park on John Stewart Drive on Wednesday.



The parks and rec department held a celebration to kick things off – with music, raffles, and refreshments!

Dog owners say they’ve been waiting a long time for a space like this.

“We don’t have a secure yard right now and our puppy hasn’t been able to run, so it’s definitely helped her be able to exercise and run as fast as she can.”

And there was an extra special treat for the first 25 dogs who showed up tonight – they each got a free whipped cream “Pup cup.”