NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a perfect day for a motorcycle ride in Newington.

More than 400 bikers lined up on Sunday for a 35-mile ride through several Connecticut towns.

The ride is in memory of master police officer Peter J. Lavery, who was killed in the line of duty in 2004 while responding to a domestic violence call.

We’re told Lavery was an avid motorcycle rider and this memorial honors the sacrifice he made.

“It’s a memory and a legend of a great man who served his community throught the police force and through the military,” said Amy Andreana Toner, Lavery’s sister-in-law. “He was just an overall great human being and great guy, and this ride is a testament to his life and what we can do to keep his memory alive.”

aThis is the memorial ride’s 18th year, where every participating motorcyclist makes a donation. The money raised benefits a scholarship fund for kids going into law enforcement and criminal justice.