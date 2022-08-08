NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m.

Police said the crash occurred at Fenn Road at the Cedar Street intersection that involved a passenger car and motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a hospital in the local area for further treatment.

The operator of the car was not injured, police said.

The crash resulted in the closure of Fenn Road and Cedar Street for several hours as Newington officers and the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad investigated the scene.

The operator of the car remained on the scene and was identified, according to authorities.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Feeney at 860-594-6208.