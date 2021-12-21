Newington Police investigate serious stabbing at Citgo gas station

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police are investigating after receiving a stabbing report at a gas station at 2407 Berlin Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

When responding officers arrived at Citgo, they located a passenger of a vehicle suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the stabbing occurred at another location in Newington.
Newington Detectives are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

