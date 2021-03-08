Newly elected State Senator Patricia Billie Miller sworn into office today

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Newly elected State Senator Patricia Billie Miller was sworn into office on Monday.

Senator Miller won a special election and will represent Stamford and Darien. She has held a house seat for the last twelve years. Miller credits her late mother for supporting her dreams.

“Mom, thank you for telling me I could be anything I wanted to be. Thank you for telling me don’t let anyone stop you,” she said. “And then, the first African American to fill this seat and represent Stamford and Darien means a lot. Because you know what that tells me – people are not looking at the color of my skin, but my character.”

Miller is part of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican caucus. There will be a special election later in the spring to fill her old seat.