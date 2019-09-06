2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks with News 8 after picking up CT endorsements

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg came to Connecticut. The South Bend, Indiana mayor attended an event in New Canaan Friday, where he picked up some key endorsements.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg rolled through Connecticut as part of his presidential campaign picking up two pretty big endorsements.

One is State Senator Bob Duff, the number two guy in the Connecticut State Senate, endorsing Buttigieg in New Canaan. State Rep from Fairfield, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, also endorsed Buttigieg.

The two of them saying they’ve known the mayor for years. They’re a part of a networking group with the mayor and they say it was really a no brainer for them to come out early in supporting him.

As we talked to Mayor Pete, we asked him a few things, specifically how people could barely pronounce his name a few months ago and now he is raising more money that a former vice president, U.S. senators and governors.

We found out how important it is for him to build this grassroots support by getting endorsements, like the one he got from Senator Duff and Rep McCarthy Vahey. Here is what he had to say.

“It’s very important because politics is all about relationships. And one thing we need to do is make sure that voters who maybe haven’t heard much about me get to hear from people who do. So Senator Duff and Rep. McCarthy Vahey are people who I’ve known for years in the community of elected officials from the new generation who are very solutions oriented and it means a lot to me to have their support,” said Buttigieg.

Senator Duff says he’s known Buttigieg for about 9 years. He believes the mayor is inspiring people the same way President Obama did during his first campaign.

“He’s getting this grassroots support from folks. He’s smart. He’s good. He’s caring. He’s capable. He’s got great leadership skills. He’d make an excellent president,” said Duff.

Rep. McCarthy Vahey say Buttigieg is well grounded and what you see on stage or in a debate is the same guy you see in a one on one conversation.

“He brings reason. He brings sensibility and he brings real values talking about freedom and security and democracy,” said McCarthy Vahey.

Buttigieg is in the top five in the crowded democratic field in most national polls but is dwarfing the majority of candidates when it comes to fundraising. Something the leader of city of 100,000 people did not anticipate as he planned his run for the White House.

“It’s what you would call a good problem to have. The speed of the growth of this campaign was more than we had planned on. We figured on a slow burn while we got our organization and resources together instead in a matter of weeks we went from being completely obscure to being among the top tier,” said Buttigieg.

Watch the full interview below: