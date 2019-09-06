3-year-old boy found after wandering away from North Haven daycare

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy wandered away from a North Haven daycare on Thursday.

Police confirm to News 8 that a child had wandered away from Sacred Heart of Jesus daycare in the morning hours. He was later found nearby by a Clintonville Elementary School resource officer at around 11:23 a.m.

The officer had allegedly found the boy roughly seven houses away from the daycare and without shoes on.

There were no further details released at this time.

The Department of Child and Families is also involved in the investigation.