Arrest imminent in fatal Hamden police chase

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 has learned exclusively there's an imminent arrest in the 2018 fatal Hamden police chase, which left Jarelle Gibbs dead. Gibbs' father, Michael Matthews, spoke out for the first time Friday only to News 8's Mario Boone.

"Oh, man it's been a nightmare," Matthews said. "It's hard to sleep sometimes."

Gibbs was his only son. "You would never think that you would have to bury your kid at 24. You would think your kid would bury you." His only smile during our interview flashed while thinking of happier times.

"He used to call me Pops. 'Hey Pops.' I miss that. I'll give anything just to hear him call me Pops, anything," he said while fighting back tears. He even remembers the very first pair of sneakers he bought for his son known affectionately as "Rello."

"A pair of Air Jordan's, the patent leather ones, sky blue and white."

Matthews said he's breaking his silence now because he's upset at the response so far from Hamden town leaders and police. "Absolutely nothing, nothing! No, 'Oh, Mr. Matthews, we're sorry for your loss.' Nothing."

Detectives said last August Gibbs was merely a passenger in a suspected stolen car that slammed into a tree on Quinnipiac Avenue. Said Matthews, "That's what it is now, you get a death sentence for stealing a car, now?"

Related: New Haven police continue to search for missing mom

Matthews also slammed state police, who took over the investigation. He claimed troopers are not keeping his family informed. So, we reached to state police for answers. A CSP spokesman told us "The investigation remains active, but we are toward the tail end of the case. We expect to be submitting warrants for an arrest in this case soon."

It's unclear if the 22-year-old driver, Brandon Shealy, is the one facing charges. Matthews expressed forgiveness for Shealy.

"I don't want that young man to be charged. He's traumatized as well."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.