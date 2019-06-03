Black student at Wilcox Tech allegedly called n-word, threatened with knife
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A black father from Hamden is furious after he says a white student at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden hurled racial slurs at his 15-year-old son and pulled a weapon on him.
"My son was threatened with a knife," said the dad, who asked to remain anonymous. "I know a knife was pulled on him and it was witnessed by another student."
Just before the knife incident, the father told News 8's Mario Boone exclusively by phone his son was repeatedly called a racial epithet.
"He was called a n***er," the man said angrily. "My son asked the young man, he said, 'What did you call me?' and the young man said it again. So, he called him a n****r twice, and this was confirmed through the assistant principal."
News 8 is also not naming the alleged victim due to his age. The man's son admitted he went after the other boy when he was called the n-word, but was held back by classmates. The boy's father says school leaders dropped the ball in their handling of the incident.
"I never got called about this, Mario. So, let's make this clear, I was never called about my son being threatened. I never was called about the incident. Listen, as soon as my son hit that main office, they should have notified me right then and there."
State police declined to release specific details, but did confirm there is an active investigation of the incident. We also learned the knife used was recovered at the school on another student who not involved in the initial conflict, according to the assistant principal. The state Department of Education, which runs the campus, said school leaders followed protocol.
"I don't know if my son is even safe at that school, or any student for that matter," the father concluded.
Messages left with the school's principal were not returned.
