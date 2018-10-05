Classroom brawl caught on video leaves teen girl bloodied and with stitches Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Brutal video obtained by News 8 shows a violent fight between two girls at Hillhouse High School in New Haven that left one of them with six stitches above her eye. The brawl happened in September in the middle of a crowded classroom with the teacher present.

We showed the video to retired New Haven police officer Jeffrey Fletcher, who found it "very disturbing." Fletcher spent five years at Hillhouse as a school resource officer.

"To see the students sitting there so complacent and to see some of them calm and moving chairs and desks aside, I thought that it looked like it was par for the course. They've seen this picture before," Fletcher said.

He told us one of the most troubling sights in the video was other students filming the fight with cell phones, seemingly out of entertainment. "I guarantee you it will probably be on YouTube at some point in time."

News 8's Mario Boone talked to the mother of one of the girls in the fight. She declined to be named out of fear of more violence against her daughter. The woman complained the teacher in the classroom should've intervened before the first punch was thrown.

"That's an individual preference, although, I have heard of teachers not stepping in for fear of being injured," said Fletcher. "We have to do a better job as teachers, administrators, school resource officers."

A schools spokesman condemned the behavior and released the following statement: