Classroom brawl caught on video leaves teen girl bloodied and with stitches
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Brutal video obtained by News 8 shows a violent fight between two girls at Hillhouse High School in New Haven that left one of them with six stitches above her eye. The brawl happened in September in the middle of a crowded classroom with the teacher present.
We showed the video to retired New Haven police officer Jeffrey Fletcher, who found it "very disturbing." Fletcher spent five years at Hillhouse as a school resource officer.
"To see the students sitting there so complacent and to see some of them calm and moving chairs and desks aside, I thought that it looked like it was par for the course. They've seen this picture before," Fletcher said.
He told us one of the most troubling sights in the video was other students filming the fight with cell phones, seemingly out of entertainment. "I guarantee you it will probably be on YouTube at some point in time."
News 8's Mario Boone talked to the mother of one of the girls in the fight. She declined to be named out of fear of more violence against her daughter. The woman complained the teacher in the classroom should've intervened before the first punch was thrown.
"That's an individual preference, although, I have heard of teachers not stepping in for fear of being injured," said Fletcher. "We have to do a better job as teachers, administrators, school resource officers."
A schools spokesman condemned the behavior and released the following statement:
"New Haven Public Schools takes the issue of student and staff safety extremely seriously. We have defined expectations of student conduct within our learning community through the Student Code of Conduct. We also work to support students to make good choices, particularly when in the classroom setting, as all students deserve a safe and healthy environment in which to learn. When situations arise where bad choices are made by individuals we seek to correct that conduct through restorative practices, mediation and support where possible. In certain cases discipline is required and appropriate consistent with the Code of Conduct and school rules.
While the District is not at liberty to discuss individual student matters, we can say that any form of physical violence or aggression is not representative of our expectation of appropriate behavior. In instances where there is an issue of any form of fighting or similar disruption, School Security and Administrative staff as well as other support staff are in place to respond quickly and immediately separate the students, restore order, check on the well-being of all individuals impacted and set about investigating the incident internally and with local and state partners as needed while seeking mediation/restorative practices within the school community and appropriate disciplinary consequences if necessary."
