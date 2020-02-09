NEWS8 EXCLUSIVE: Connecticut couple escapes Coronavirus: evacuated from Wuhan, China

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a 13-hour flight Claude and Ilona Blouin from Harwinton, Conn. will never forget. The flight attendants were wearing haz mat suits.

“Surreal. Yeah it was scary getting on the plane,” they both said in a telephone interview with News8 Saturday.

They were in Wuhan, China visiting their son, who’s a math teacher there. He’s lived in Wuhan for six years. They say from his high-rise apartment you could hear announcements to people over loud speakers warning people to take precautions because of the virus.

“Don’t go out unless you have to,” Claude said.

“It was very scary,” Ilona said.

“Everything stopped,” Claude said. “The airports, no busses, trains, all public transportation, no cars were allowed out in the city — and then we started to worry.”

The American government was warning U.S. citizens to get out. The Blouins shelled out a thousand dollars each for seats on a cargo plane provided by the U.S. government to evacuate Americans. They got a seat on the flight, not even knowing where they were going in the U.S. until they climbed aboard.

The flight was to Travis Air Force Base in northern California. When it landed 13 hours later, there was applause.

“Very lucky,” Ilona said. “You felt like God bless America.”

They landed at the base on Wednesday. They’ll be there for about two weeks. They say everyone is friendly and making them feel comfortable in a hotel on the base. However, they also say it feels strange.

“It’s a very nice room, but we feel like we’re in jail a little bit,” Ilona said. “U.S. Marhsals are standing outside. It’s a little tough.”

They’ll be quarantined there until the government feels comfortable letting them leave. They’re getting medical checks twice a day to see if they have any symptoms of the virus. So far they are not showing any signs of being sick.

But, their minds are still on the people in China — one in particular.

Their son decided to stay in Wuhan out of dedication to his students.

“It was heartbreaking to leave him,” Ilona said. “We are very worried. It’s bittersweet to come home.”

But, they feel better knowing he’s being allowed to take precautions to limit possible exposure to the virus. He will be able to teach his courses online from his apartment. And his parents say none of his friends or co-workers has been infected.

When they get the medical okay from the folks at Travis Air Force Base, they say they can’t wait to return to their loved ones back here in Connecticut.

“As soon as we get out of here I’m sure we’ll be hugging our friends and family a little tighter and probably a little longer,” Claude said. Just each and every one of them