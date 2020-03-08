CT connection to California cruise ship hit by coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lindsey Hurst lives here in Connecticut. But, she’s worried about her grandmother who went on a dream vacation on a cruise ship that went from San Francisco to Hawaii and back.

It’s the same Grand Princess cruise ship on which Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus – 19 of them, crew members.

One passenger died after he got off of the ship.

“It’s terrifying,” Hurst said.

As bad as all of that sounds, it’s not Hurst’s only worry.

“She would most definitely have a stroke probably within a day if she doesn’t have her medicine and that’s information coming directly from her doctors,” Hurst said.

Hurst tells News 8 her grandmother, 83-year-old Lavina Fuller, needs her medication to deal with her congestive heart failure. She says they’ve been trying to make that happen for four days. But, no luck.

“I cannot believe it’s taken four days and hundreds upon hundreds of phone calls,” she said. “We’re not getting any answers.”

She and others in the family have gone on social media and they’ve done news interviews to make people aware of their plight and to get the cruise line to get the medication to Fuller.

Late in the day on Saturday, a glimmer of hope. Hurst received word that Fuller’s medication somehow made it onto the cruise ship.

“A little glimmer of hope — a lot of frustration,” she said.