CT couple living in car due to economic toll of pandemic want lawmakers to make changes to help others in their situation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Their clothes are stuffed in the trunk of their car. Their dog’s cage takes up the backseats — along with his toys and blankets. A Connecticut couple met exclusively with News 8 to tell their story Wednesday.

Robert and his fiance, Dana, never thought they would be living in their car. But, they say that’s what the pandemic has forced them to do.

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Robert.

Because of the pandemic, they both got laid-off. One worked at a car dealership. The other worked at a landscaping business.

“My 60-hour [a week] job went from 60-hours, to 30-hours, to 15, to nothing,” Robert said.

“As hours started getting cut due to coronavirus, they started giving me smaller jobs,” said Dana.

It was getting harder and harder to make ends meet.

“I had to do whatever I could do,” Robert said. “I have a college degree!”

There’s barely enough room for the both of them to stretch out. Whatever money they have goes to gas so they can have heat at night. It also goes to buying dog food for their puppy.

Little Butterscotch kept licking their faces while they spoke to News 8, which brings them much-needed smiles and laughter.

Still, Dana tells News 8, being stuck in their car since August has been rough — especially at night now that it’s getting colder.

“I wear lots of layers and have plenty of blankets,” said Dana. “But, it’s scary when you wake up in the morning and you’re scraping ice off your car.”

They tell News 8 they wanted to come forward and share their ordeal because they know they aren’t the only ones struggling during this pandemic and they hope it leads politicians to do more to help families in Connecticut and around the country.

“Please do something,” Dana said. “There are good people out there suffering,”

They do have some good news to share. Both have managed to find new work. Robert found part-time work just this week.

He says it isn’t much but it’s a step in the right direction — a step he hopes eventually leads them out of their car and into an apartment.

“We are trying,” Robert said.

