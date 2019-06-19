Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Newington Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - An adorable group of baby ducks were rescued from a storm drain in Newington on Wednesday morning.

News 8 was the only news crew on the scene when fire crews rescued four little ducklings, just before 9 a.m. The babies were trapped in a storm train, near the Lowe's store, on the Berlin Turnpike.

Authorities responded to the area after they received a call from someone who had walked by the storm drain. The mother duck had been loudly quacking and appeared upset as she circled that storm drain.

Crews were able to pry off the manhole cover before Animal Control scooped up the ducklings in a net.

The baby ducks have since been reunited with their mother and everyone is doing well.

News 8 has learned that this is the second rescue crews made in that area due to all the recent rain.

