Essex Station holds rail safety seminar after concerns of dangerous activity near tracks

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat shined a light on the importance of rail safety on Tuesday night.

Concerns are growing in recent weeks after reports of young people engaging in dangerous activity near the tracks.

The tranquility lures Chester boaters there and troopers say it’s also attracting teens to those tracks.

“My kids are older, I’d kick their butt if I caught them by the train,” said Ted Aniskoff, who works in the area.

Police tell News 8 that kids were seen by a conductor jumping into the water below and even trying to fish there.

About 300 yards down the rails is where neighbors saw kids and called the Essex Steam Train.

“When we were kids we used to. So it doesn’t surprise me,” said Lenny Creeron, Essex.

A state trooper escorted us out there just to show us what was going on. They say that 2-3 weeks ago, they were hanging out there on the tracks, wanting to enjoy the creek.

We spoke with neighbors about this and they said they just think it’s kids being kids.

“We used to put pennies on and there were flattened. We never found them. I think they’re stuck to the train still,” said Aniskoff.

Even though it’s not new risky behavior, the steam train says they’ve seen a spike.

“I think kids do what kids do and I think it’s dangerous. It’s not right,” said Nick Ferraro, Deep River.

That’s why the company is hosting a seminar Tuesday night with the non-profit Operation Lifesaver. They specialize in railroad safety education.

Lenny Creeron was there.

“Just cause I’ve lived in this area my whole life. Just to see what they’re talking about,” said Creeron.

The seminar took place at Essex Station at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on the Essex Steam Train and for more safety tips, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.