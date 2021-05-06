Exclusive: Accused capitol rioter from CT released on bond following four months in federal custody

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The accused Capitol rioter from Connecticut was released on bond in Bridgeport on Thursday, following four months in federal custody.

Prosecutors allege 23-year-old Patrick McCaughey assaulted Capitol police officer Daniel Hodges by pinning him down with a riot shield as the crowd tried to breach the building.

News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose caught up with McCaughey as he headed home to house arrest.

It was the first time the Ridgefield native was seeing the light of day since his arrest weeks after the January 6 insurrection.

“Patrick, why were you at the Capitol?” asked our Reporter.

McCaughey was silent, sedate, carrying items in a plastic bag—a stark contrast to the man authorities allege was caught on video holding Hodges down until the officer screamed, while FBI agents say the mob pushed in.

“This is why people don’t trust the media,” said McCaughey’s lawyer, Lindy Urso, upset with News 8 crews for filming his client leaving court.

McCaughey bonded out after his grandmother put her $725,000 house up as collateral.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the events at the Capitol, Officer Hodges said “It was an honor and a privelege to be able to be there to shut down those people that day.”

“It’s something I’m going to be thinking about for the rest of my life,” he said.

No doubt McCaughey will be, too.

“Did you pin the officer down like the prosecutors are alleging?” asked News 8’s reporter.

McCaughey did not answer. He faces multiple federal charges including assault on an officer, and assault with a deadly weapon. Four other codefendants are already charged.

McCaughey will be on house arrest at his mother’s home in Ridgefield, wearing a GPS monitor and forced to surrender his US and German passports.

If he is convicted, McCaughey faces a minimum of five years in federal prison.