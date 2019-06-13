Exclusive: Car hits boy riding bike in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Caught on Camera: A 10-year-old boy riding a bike in New Haven was hit by a car. The driver hit the boy, carried the bike to the side of the road, then drives off.

It happened on Wednesday at Kimberly Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

The child is now suffering with a concussion, broken arm and chipped teeth in the violent hit-and-run.

"I got a phone call from my daughter hysterical saying that my son had been hit and the guy kept going and that I needed to get there now," said Willesha Garvin, mother of the injured boy.

Police are looking for that driver.

"Turn yourself in, it's not right," she concluded. "If it was your child would you want someone to do that to your child?"

