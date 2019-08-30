Exclusive: Eyewitnesses to murder, Police Captain shooting speak out

(WTNH) — Two eyewitnesses on the scene of a shooting that injured New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff and murdered Tory Clark recalled what they saw to only one TV station: News 8.

The first witness told News 8, “It was boom, boom … Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. He paused after the first two, and then boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

They added, “I could smell the gunpowder.”

A second witness said, “It was like he was a marksman…He was turning but he was running and shooting at the same time…I was like in tears. I couldn’t even believe I had just witness this man shoot a cop and kill another.”

The first eyewitness said they then saw the suspect run the other way when police arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, Captain Duff received a standing ovation when he attended a CompStat meeting Thursday.

The 24-year-old police veteran, flashing his signature smile, stunned police headquarters. Just one week ago, he was released from Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Captain Duff told the room, “I thank all the supporters from within the police department, from all over the city, from all over the country.”

Duff particularly singling out hospital staff who patched him up, “And I have a whole different appreciation for what goes on at that hospital.”

Top Brass revealed that Captain Duff even attended Clark’s funeral.

“He still made a point to go there and say that he was sorry to the family,” New Haven Asst. Chief of Police Karl Jacobson said.

“It’s his purpose. It’s what he’s meant to do in life,” said New Haven Asst. Police Chief Herb Sharp.

Investigators say they are making significant strides in the case and the Chief believes they will make an arrest in this case.

