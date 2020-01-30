Exclusive: friend of Jennifer Dulos speaks about losing her at the memorial constructed in her honor in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-time friend of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, spoke to News 8 exclusively about her loss and her hopes for the future of the murder case.

Beverly Sillari and her children used to go skiing with Jennifer and Fotis Dulos and their children. Wednesday, Sillari was praying at the memorial of purple and white balloons and flowers – the colors of domestic violence awareness – set up for Jennifer at the entrance to the street where the Dulos family once lived.

Jennifer has been missing for 8 months. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is charged in her kidnapping and murder.

“I’ve got such a mixed bag of emotions between hurt, anger, sorrow. Ultimately, my sorrow goes out to the children. They lost their mom and now potentially they’ve lost their dad.” – Beverly Sillari, friend of Jennifer Dulos

Sillari says Jennifer Dulos was a nice person who loved her children.

“I came here today to pay my respects to Jennifer Dulos as I was always hoping we’d have closure for her at the end of this investigation.” – Beverly Sillari, friend of Jennifer Dulos

Sillari tells News 8, watching the legal process play out has also touched off other emotions; she say she is “disappointed” in the state of Connecticut.

“As far as I know, $6 million bond, which they allotted to Fotis, was one of the highest amounts that the state of Connecticut has ever imposed. And to be honest, if they imposed the $6 million bond, they must have substantial evidence to hold him, which they didn’t. They gave him the opportunity to bond out and actually attempt to take his life. Now everyone’s waiting on pins and needles: Will Jennifer get justice? I pray she does and gets peace. And I pray for peace for Gloria Farber and those children.” – Beverly Sillari, friend of Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos is currently in a hospital in the Bronx after an apparent suicide attempt Tuesday.

Sillari ended her visit to Jennifer’s memorial with a message to her five children: “My heart goes out to you. You’re very fortunate to have a loving and strong grandmother to support you. Your mom has always loved you and she will always be with you.”

