EXCLUSIVE: Hamden cop on modified duty, driver arrested in body cam video speaks out
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hispanic man who was threatened with being shot by a Hamden cop during a traffic stop in 2018 is breaking his silence only to News 8.
"I was really scared," Victor Medina told News 8's Mario Boone exclusively.
He's speaking out one week after we were first to expose body camera video of the incident that has since prompted an internal investigation and landed Ofc. Andrew Lipford on modified duty, according to Acting Chief John Cappiello.
"I thought he was going to shoot me if I didn't follow his instructions, which got me really scared because of his tone of voice."
We showed you how Medina, a lawful permanent resident, who immigrated to the U.S. as a young child, was dragged from his BMW and thrown to the ground before being placed in handcuffs. "When I was in the back of the police car I was feeling better because he didn't shoot me," Medina said.
A police sergeant later threatened to call immigration authorities on the passenger in Medina's car. Charges against Medina include DUI and leading cops on a high speed chase. So, we asked Medina flat out if he was driving drunk.
"No, I was not drunk," he insisted.
Yet, a police report indicates officers had grounds to file the DUI charge partly because Medina refused a breath test.
We also questioned Medina about claims of a car chase. "I felt safer stopping at my house." So, he says he kept driving for three blocks until he made it to his driveway.
Sgt. Michael Sigmon, who uttered the ICE comment, is still on patrol despite being the focus of internal investigations and that's not sitting well with some Hamden Legislative Council members.
"If we have the officer and that sergeant still out in our community still policing, we're not taking it seriously," said Councilman Brad Macdowall.
Said at-large Councilwoman Lauren Garrett, "It's pretty important that we see accountability with a civilian review board."
Fifth district Councilman Justin Farmer also commented saying, "I'm not going to call an officer if I feel that I have a situation and they might react in that way."
Acting Chief John Cappiello responded after our report to say, "Officer Lipford was placed on modified duty as of Saturday February 09, 2019. He will remain in this assignment until the completion of the Ethics and Integrity Investigation."
Late Tuesday, Mayor Curt Leng said he expects to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce actions taken since we revealed the video. "I just want people to understand that action is being taken and actions have been taken," Leng said.
Mayor Leng's official statement can be read below:
Our Hamden community takes pride in our diversity and so do our hard working police men and women - it undeniably makes our Town stronger. Our increased community policing efforts have increased communication between our residents and our officers has helped us reduce and prevent crime.
This incident is being taken very seriously, a complete and thorough investigation is underway, and I’m confident that when completed action will be taken.
Acting Chief Cappiello immediately launched an internal investigation, has been actively evaluating all aspects throughout the week and took additional action this past Saturday.
This is an active process, one that must be conducted and completed appropriately if we really want what is right for all involved.
-
-
-
-
