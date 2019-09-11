Exclusive: Mayor O’Leary shares memories of responding to Ground Zero

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A personal, exclusive interview with the Mayor of Waterbury who responded to Ground Zero after the attack on America in 2001.

Back then, Neil O’Leary was a member of the Waterbury police department.

He shared with News 8 pictures taken from Ground Zero and his quest to find his sister’s brother in law and the husbands of four other woman who worked at the World Trade Center.

“All we could see was smoke and watch the firefighters pouring water on the towers. And it was at that time when I looked at my brother in law and said ‘listen, I don’t know for sure, Gary, but based on the enormous amount of heat coming out of those buildings and the fact that there’s no rescue efforts, and the fact that they’ve collapsed, I just don’t know how anyone could possibly survive’.” Mayor Neil O’Leary/(D) Waterbury

He also shares with us his memory of a tragic phone call from a family in the Waterbury area who lost a loved one that day.

That family has turned their grief into something positive, benefiting many in the Waterbury community.

Get the full story tonight on News 8 at 6.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.