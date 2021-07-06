EXCLUSIVE: New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins tells his story about the night he lost a friend and changed his life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been nearly two months since firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. died saving two people from a fire on Valley Street in the city’s Westville neighborhood. Now, the friend and fellow firefighter who was by his side that day is ready to tell his story. Lt. Samod Rankins spoke only to News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose.

“It wasn’t looking good in the beginning. I didn’t think I’d be here today,” Lt. Rankins told News 8.

Kuriakose and “Nuke,” as his friends call him, sat down together at the lieutenant’s home, where he continues to recover.

“The physical part has been the most challenging, at this time, because of the injuries I sustained,” he said. “Bilateral —both lungs— my trachea, my throat, inhalation, burn inhalation injuries. I hurt my back and my right eye.”

Lt. Rankins, who turned 29 while in the Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital, also spoke openly with News 8 about his mental health recovery.

“Never in a million years have I thought I would experience something like this,” he said. “I’ve always read about situations like this. I’ve studied things like this. I took a lot of classes. I just never thought it would hit home like that.”

“My hope is to survive this career with my health and sanity intact.”

Lt. Rankins also spoke to News 8 about the moments before and after losing his close friend, firefighter Torres, on that awful day in May.

“Ricardo was the best guy I’ve ever worked with,” recalled Rankins. “He was like a brother to me, a close friend. He cared about his family, he cared about his community. His work ethic was strong—he had the best work ethic on the job.”

