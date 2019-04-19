EXCLUSIVE: New video shows Hamden officer fired shots first at unarmed couple

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 just obtained new surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

Also, only News 8 sat down again with the unarmed motorist who was shot at by Hamden and Yale police.

Paul Witherspoon confirmed his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, who was also unarmed, is recovering well after being shot by police at least once in the same encounter.

He says Washington is now able to walk on her own strength.

Meanwhile, new policies were announced concerning when and how Hamden cops cross city lines into neighboring jurisdictions.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, an activist said, "Anytime Hamden comes into New Haven they will notify New Haven."

The news comes after a Good Friday meeting between local clergy and the Hamden mayor and police chief.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said. "the police chief and I are here in good faith."

Also announced, major additions to training for Hamden cops.

Rev. Dr. Kimber said, "All of their officers will go thru urban trauma training...then they will go thru de-escalation training."