EXCLUSIVE: New video shows Hamden officer fired shots first at unarmed couple

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 just obtained new surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

Also, only News 8 sat down again with the unarmed motorist who was shot at by Hamden and Yale police.

Web Extra: News 8 obtains new video of officer-involved shooting

Paul Witherspoon confirmed his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, who was also unarmed, is recovering well after being shot by police at least once in the same encounter.

He says Washington is now able to walk on her own strength. 

Web Extra: New surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting

Meanwhile, new policies were announced concerning when and how Hamden cops cross city lines into neighboring jurisdictions.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, an activist said, "Anytime Hamden comes into New Haven they will notify New Haven."

The news comes after a Good Friday meeting between local clergy and the Hamden mayor and police chief. 

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said. "the police chief and I are here in good faith."

Also announced, major additions to training for Hamden cops.

Rev. Dr. Kimber said, "All of their officers will go thru urban trauma training...then they will go thru de-escalation training."

